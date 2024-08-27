Subscribe
UFC 306 free fight video: Sean O’Malley retains title in rematch against Marlon Vera

Sean O'Malley defends 135-pound title against Merab Dvalishvili in UFC 306 main event

By Parviz Iskenderov
Sean O’Malley takes on Merab Dvalishvili in the UFC 306 main event on September 14 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Making his second Octagon appearance for the year, the reigning bantamweight champion makes the second defense of his title.

In his previous outing March in Miami, O’Malley faced old rival Marlon Vera in a rematch. The Ecuadorian contender won their first non-title fight in August 2020 via first-round TKO with elbows and punches.

The scheduled for five rounds championship rematch went the full distance. O’Malley came out on top defeating Vera by unanimous decision. With the victory, the 29-year-old Helena, Montana native took revenge and retained his belt.

In his next fight at UFC 306 aka Riyadh Season Noche UFC, Sean O’Malley defends his 135 lbs title against top rank contender Merab Dvalishvili. Riding a 10-fight winning streak, Georgia’s 33-year-old makes his first attempt to become champion.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

