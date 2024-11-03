UFC 309 free fight: Jon Jones retains title by decision against Alexander Gustafsson

Jon Jones makes his Octagon return against Stipe Miocic on November 16 in the headliner of UFC 309. Battling it out at Madison Square Garden in New York, the two-division champion puts his heavyweight title on the line.

Ahead of the event, the promotion hit the stream with a video featuring “Bones” in his first fight with Sweden’s Alexander Gustafsson (18-8) in September 2013. The pair squared atop the UFC 165 fight card in Toronto, Canada with Jones’ light heavyweight belt at stake.

The Rochester, New York native came out on top by unanimous decision and made the sixth successful defense of his 205-pound strap to set a new record. The contest was declared “Fight of the Night” and “Fight of the Year”.

Going up against Stipe Miocic (20-4) in the main event of UFC 309, Jon Jones (27-1, 1 NC) makes the first defense of his 265-pound title. He is challenged by the 42-year-old former two-time heavyweight champion of Euclid, Ohio, who also makes his return to action and looks to regain the title.