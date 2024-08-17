UFC full fight video: Israel Adesanya regains title by knockout against Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya challenges middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305 live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on August 17 (ET). The Nigerian-born New Zealand former titleholder looks to regain the belt he previously held twice.

Adesanya got his second reign cut short last September when he dropped a unanimous decision against Sean Strickland. Prior to that, the 35-year-old became a two-time UFC middleweight champion, when he faced his old rival Alex Pereira in a rematch.

Pereira dethroned Adesanya via fifth-round TKO in November 2022. In their most recent showdown last April at UFC 287, the latter took revenge by knockout in the second round.

In his next fight at UFC 305, Israel Adesanya faces Dricus du Plessis, who makes the first defense of his 185-pound title. The South African champion landed the belt by split decision against Strickland in January.