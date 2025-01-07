UFC full fight video: Islam Makhachev bests Arman Tsarukyan by decision

Islam Makhachev faces Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch headlining UFC 311 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on January 18. Their first fight was held over five and a half years ago. The contest served as the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Oleinik in April 2019.

The pair went the full three-round distance at lightweight. Makhachev took the victory by unanimous decision with the scores 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28.

Battling it out atop the first PPV main event of 2025, UFC 311, Islam Makhachev (26-1) puts the 155-pound title on the line and targets his 15th win in a row. The 33-year-old makes the fourth defense of his belt, after submitting Dustin Poirier in the fifth round last June.

After winning the title eliminator by split decision against Charles Oliveira last April, Arman Tsarukyan (22-3) looks to claim the belt and become the new champion. The 28-year-old native of Georgia also aims to take revenge on his old rival and secure the fifth straight victory.