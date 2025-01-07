Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC full fight video: Islam Makhachev bests Arman Tsarukyan by decision

Islam Makhachev defends lightweight title in a rematch against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Islam Makhachev faces Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch headlining UFC 311 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on January 18. Their first fight was held over five and a half years ago. The contest served as the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Oleinik in April 2019.

The pair went the full three-round distance at lightweight. Makhachev took the victory by unanimous decision with the scores 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28.

Battling it out atop the first PPV main event of 2025, UFC 311, Islam Makhachev (26-1) puts the 155-pound title on the line and targets his 15th win in a row. The 33-year-old makes the fourth defense of his belt, after submitting Dustin Poirier in the fifth round last June.

After winning the title eliminator by split decision against Charles Oliveira last April, Arman Tsarukyan (22-3) looks to claim the belt and become the new champion. The 28-year-old native of Georgia also aims to take revenge on his old rival and secure the fifth straight victory.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.