UFC full fight video: Ian Machado Garry bests Michael ‘Venom’ Page

Ian Machado Garry faces Carlos Prates this Saturday atop UFC Kansas City

By Parviz Iskenderov
Ian Machado Garry faces Carlos Prates in the main event of UFC Fight Night on April 26 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. Making his first Octagon appearance of the year, the once-beaten 27-year-old Irishman looks to return to winning ways after dropping a unanimous decision to Shavkat Rakhmonov last December.

Machado Garry’s previous win goes back to last June, when he faced Michael “Venom” Page at UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2. The welterweight bout kicked off the pay-per-view card, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The scheduled five-round contest went the full distance. Machado Garry (15-1) claimed the victory, defeating Page (23-3) by unanimous decision. With the scores 29-28, the No. 7-ranked UFC welterweight contender recorded his 15th win in a row.

In his next fight at UFC Kansas City this Saturday, Ian Machado Garry takes on 31-year-old Brazilian Carlos Prates (21-6). The No. 13-ranked contender is riding an 11-fight winning streak, having stopped Neil Magny in the first round of his previous bout last November.

