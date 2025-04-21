UFC full fight video: Ian Machado Garry bests Michael ‘Venom’ Page

Ian Machado Garry faces Carlos Prates in the main event of UFC Fight Night on April 26 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. Making his first Octagon appearance of the year, the once-beaten 27-year-old Irishman looks to return to winning ways after dropping a unanimous decision to Shavkat Rakhmonov last December.

Machado Garry’s previous win goes back to last June, when he faced Michael “Venom” Page at UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2. The welterweight bout kicked off the pay-per-view card, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The scheduled five-round contest went the full distance. Machado Garry (15-1) claimed the victory, defeating Page (23-3) by unanimous decision. With the scores 29-28, the No. 7-ranked UFC welterweight contender recorded his 15th win in a row.

In his next fight at UFC Kansas City this Saturday, Ian Machado Garry takes on 31-year-old Brazilian Carlos Prates (21-6). The No. 13-ranked contender is riding an 11-fight winning streak, having stopped Neil Magny in the first round of his previous bout last November.