UFC full fight video: Erin Blanchfield rebounds with decision over Rose Namajunas

Erin Blanchfield faces Maycee Barber on May 31 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Battling it out in the main event, the New York City native targets her second straight victory since dropping a unanimous decision to Manon Fiorot last March.

In her previous outing last November, Blanchfield (13-2) took on former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The pair squared off in the co-main event at UFC Edmonton.

The scheduled five-round contest went the full distance. Blanchfield defeated Namajunas by unanimous decision, scoring 48-47 across the board.

In her next fight, headlining UFC Vegas 107, Erin Blanchfield goes up against Maycee Barber (14-2) of Greeley, CO, who aims for her seventh straight victory. The matchup is scheduled for five rounds at flyweight.