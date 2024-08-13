Subscribe
UFC full fight video: Dricus du Plessis takes title by decision against Sean Strickland

Dricus du Plessis defends 185 lbs title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305

By Parviz Iskenderov
Dricus du Plessis faces Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 305 live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on August 17 (ET). The South African champion makes the first defense of the belt that he claimed against Sean Strickland in January. The latter is a previous opponent of his next rival.

Du Plessis (21-2) and Strickland (29-6) squared off at UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada in January. After five-rounds, the current champion dethroned the native of Anaheim, California by split decision. One judge scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Strickland, while two other judges had the same for Du Plessis.

In his next fight headlining UFC 305, Dricus du Plessis defends his title against Nigerian-born New Zealand former two-time champion Israel Adesanya (24-3). The latter fought Strickland at UFC 293 in Sydney last September, dropping the belt by unanimous decision.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

