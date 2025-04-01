Subscribe
UFC full fight video: Diego Lopes bests Brian Ortega by decision

Diego Lopes challenges Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant featherweight title at UFC 314

By Parviz Iskenderov
Diego Lopes takes on former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314 at Kaseya Center in Miami on April 12. The pair square off atop the PPV card, battling it out for the vacant 145-pound title.

Brazilian-born, Mexico-based Lopes (26-6) is riding a five-fight winning streak. In his previous bout last September, the 30-year-old faced former title challenger Brian Ortega from Los Angeles.

The contest was featured on the UFC 306 card, aka Noche UFC, at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Lopes came out on top, defeating Ortega by unanimous decision. After three rounds, the judges scored the fight 30-26, 30-27, and 30-27.

In his next fight headlining UFC 314 in Miami, No. 3-ranked featherweight contender Diego Lopes challenges the division’s former champion, Alexander Volkanovski (26-4) from Australia. The 36-year-old native of Wollongong, New South Wales looks to bounce back from knockout defeats against Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev and once again become champion.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

