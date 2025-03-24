UFC full fight video: Brandon Moreno bounces back with decision over Amir Albazi

Brandon Moreno faces Steve Erceg in the main event of UFC Fight Night on March 29 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The pair square off in a scheduled five-round flyweight bout.

Making his Octagon appearance in his home country, former two-time 125-pound champion Moreno (22-8-2) aims for his second straight victory. The native of Tijuana, Baja California got back in the win column last November when he faced Amir Albazi from Iraq.

Battling atop the UFC Fight Night card in Edmonton, AB, Canada, Moreno earned the win, defeating Albazi by unanimous decision with scores of 49-46, 50-45, and 50-45. With the victory, the 31-year-old bounced back from two defeats by split decision to Brandon Royval and Alexandre Pantoja in a pair of rematches.

In his next fight on Saturday, Brandon Moreno takes on former title challenger Steve Erceg (12-3) from Australia, who looks to rebound from two defeats. The 29-year-old native of Perth, WA, was knocked out in the first round by Kai Kara-France last August and dropped a unanimous decision to Pantoja last May.