Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC full fight video: Arman Tsarukyan wins title eliminator against Charles Oliveira

Arman Tsarukyan challenges Islam Makhachev for lightweight title in a rematch at UFC 311

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Arman Tsarukyan faces old rival Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 live from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on January 18. Battling it out in the main event, the Armenian contender makes his first attempt to become champion.

In his previous bout at UFC 300 last April, Tsarukyan squared off against former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira of Brazil. The contest served as the 155-pound title eliminator.

The scheduled three-round matchup went the full distance. Tsarukyan took the victory, defeating Oliveira by split decision with the scores 28-29, 29-28, and 29-28.

In addition to claiming the belt, in his fight against reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 311, Arman Tsarukyan looks to take revenge. Makhachev won their first fight in April 2019 by unanimous decision.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.