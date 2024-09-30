Subscribe
UFC full fight video: Alex Pereira retains title via head kick KO against Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira KO'd Jiri Prochazka in a rematch at UFC 303. Brazil's two-weight champion is back in action at UFC 307 on Saturday against Khalil Rountree Jr

By Parviz Iskenderov
Alex Pereira is back in the Octagon on October 5, when he takes on Khalil Rountree Jr in the main event of UFC 307. Brazil’s two-division champion and the contender of LA battle it out live on pay-per-view from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Pereira (11-2) fights for the third time this year and makes the third defense of his light heavyweight title. The 37-year-old was in action in June in Las Vegas, where he faced old rival Jiri Prochazka in a rematch headlining UFC 303.

As well as their first fight for the vacant 205 lbs belt last November in New York, the scheduled for five rounds championship rematch ended prior to the final horn. Pereira KO’d Prochazka in the second round with a switch left kick to the head and made the second successful defense of his strap.

In his next fight at UFC 307 in SLC on Saturday, Alex Pereira defends his title against No. 8-ranked contender Khalil Rountree Jr. The 34-year-old brings five straight victories and makes his first attempt to get on top of the division.

