UFC full fight video: Alex Pereira drops & stops Khalil Rountree Jr to retain title

Alex Pereira takes on Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313 on Saturday, March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two-division champion from Brazil puts his light heavyweight title on the line and makes the fourth defense of his belt.

In his previous fight last October, Pereira faced Khalil Rountree Jr. The pair squared off atop UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The scheduled five-round bout didn’t go the full distance. The Brazilian champion claimed the victory and retained his strap by TKO, dropping the challenger from Los Angeles with punches. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 4:32 into the fourth round.

In his next fight on Saturday at UFC 313 in Las Vegas, Pereira defends his 205-pound title against No. 1-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev (19-1-1, 1 NC). The latter makes his second attempt to become champion after challenging Jan Blachowicz for the vacant title in December 2022 in a bout that ended in a split draw.