UFC Atlantic City fight card, start time, how to watch, Blanchfield vs Fiorot

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot aka UFC Atlantic City airs live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday, March 30.

Who is fighting on main card?

In the main event of UFC Atlantic City, Erin Blanchfield goes up against Manon Fiorot at women’s flyweight. No. 2 Blanchfield (12-1) targets her 10th straight victory. The 24-year-old native of Elmwood Park, New Jersey won her previous bout last August by unanimous decision against Taila Santos. No. 3 Fiorot (11-0) looks to improve her unbeaten record. The Nice, France 34-year-old defeated Rose Namajunas by UD last time out in September 2023.

In the co-main event, Vicente Luque and Joaquin Buckley square off at welterweight. 32-year-old Luque (22-9-1) of Westwood, New Jersey is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Rafael dos Anjos last August. 29-year-old Buckley (17-6) of St. Louis, Missouri is riding a two-fight winning streak, which includes a UD against Alex Morono last October and the second-round TKO against Andre Fialho last May.

Also on the main card, American former middleweight champion Chris Weidman (15-7) faces Bruno Silva (23-10) of Brazil. Also at middleweight, Nursulton Ruziboev (35-8-2) of Uzbekistam takes on Sedriques Dumas (9-1) of the U.S. As well, American Bill Algeo (18-7) and Kyle Nelson (15-5-1) of Canada clash at featherweight. Plus, American Chidi Njokuani (22-10) and Rhys McKee (13-5-1) of Ireland go head to head at welterweight.

Who is fighting on preliminary card?

On the top of prelims, Nate Landwehr (17-5) and Jamall Emmers (20-7) meet in the all-American contest at featherweight. Among other bouts, Brazilian Virna Jandiroba (19-3) and Mexican Loopy Godinez (12-3) go toe-to-toe at women’s strawweight. American Julio Arce (18-6) and Herbert Burns (11-4) of Brazil square off at featherweight. In another featherweight bout, Dennis Buzukja (11-4) faces fellow-American Connor Matthews (7-1).

In addition, Ibo Aslan (12-1) of Turkiye and Anton Turkalj (8-3) of Sweden battle it out at light heavyweight. Viktoriia Dudakova (8-0) sqaures off against Brazil’s Melissa Gatto (8-2-2) at women’s strawweight. American Andre Petroski (10-3) and Jacob Malkoun (7-3) of Australia fight at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Angel Pacheco (7-2) of the U.S. and Ireland’s Caolan Loughran (8-1) go face to face at bantamweight.

When does UFC Atlantic City: Blanchfield vs Fiorot start in the U.S.?

In the U.S., UFC Atlantic City: Blanchfield vs Fiorot airs live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, March 30 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card starts at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

When does UFC Atlantic City: Blanchfield vs Fiorot start in the UK?

In the UK, UFC Atlantic City: Blanchfield vs Fiorot airs live stream on TNT Sports. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, March 31 at 2 am GMT. The preliminary card starts on Saturday, March 30 at 11 pm GMT.

When does UFC Atlantic City: Blanchfield vs Fiorot start in Australia?

In Australia, UFC Atlantic City: Blanchfield vs Fiorot airs live stream on Kayo. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, March 31 at 1 pm AEDT. The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEDT.

Full fight card

The current UFC Atlantic City: Blanchfield vs Fiorot fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot, women’s flyweight

Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley, welterweight

Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva, middleweight

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas, middleweight

Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson, featherweight

Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee, welterweight

Preliminary card