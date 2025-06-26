Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira preview their bout and come face-to-face at the final UFC 317 press conference. The two fighters approach their lightweight clash, headlining the PPV on June 28, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Topuria (16-0) and Oliveira (35-10, 1 NC) battle it out for the vacant title at 155 lbs. The five-round contest features the Georgian-Spanish former featherweight champion against the former lightweight champion from Brazil.

Also joining the press conference on Thursday are other fighters from the UFC 317 card. The co-main event is a flyweight title bout, with champion Alexandre Pantoja (29-5) of Brazil making the fourth defense of his 125 lbs belt against New Zealand contender Kai Kara-France (25-11, 1 NC).

Brandon Royval (17-7) of Denver, CO meets Myanmar’s Joshua Van (14-2) at flyweight. Another lightweight bout pits Yorba Linda, CA-based Beneil Dariush (22-6-1) against Renato Moicano (20-6-1) of Brazil. Plus, Las Vegas native Payton Talbott (9-1) takes on Brazil’s Felipe Lima (14-1) at bantamweight.

The UFC 317 press conference starts at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.