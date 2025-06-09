Subscribe
UFC 317 PPV card official, UFC 320 in Las Vegas & Fight Night in Vancouver confirmed

UFC 317 features two title fights in June, UFC 320 lands in Las Vegas and UFC Fight Night in Vancouver, Canada set for October

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Octagon set up at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia
UFC Octagon set up at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on August 18, 2024 | FIGHTMAG

The main card for UFC 317 is confirmed, featuring two title fights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 28. The promotion also set a new date and location for UFC 320 and announced its return to Canada with UFC Fight Night in Vancouver.

In the previously announced UFC 317 main event, Georgian-Spanish former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria (16-0) faces former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (35-10, 1 NC) of Brazil. The pair battle it out for the vacant 155-pound belt.

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (29-5) of Brazil makes the fourth defense of his strap against Kai Kara-France (25-11, 1 NC) of New Zealand.

Also confirmed for the UFC 317 PPV card, held during the 13th annual International Fight Week, is a middleweight bout between Paulo Costa (14-4) of Brazil and Roman Kopylov (14-3). Another contest at lightweight pits Beneil Dariush (22-6-1) against Renato Moicano (20-6-1) of Brazil. Plus, Justin Tafa (7-5, 1 NC) of New Zealand and Jhonata Diniz (8-1) of Brazil clash at heavyweight.

During the UFC 316 broadcast, the promotion also announced the new date, location and venue for UFC 320. The event, initially set as Noche UFC 3 in Guadalajara, Mexico on September 13, is now held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 4. Noche UFC 3 was moved to Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX.

Additionally, the location and venue have been confirmed for UFC Fight Night on October 18 – Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

The main event bouts for the UFC 320 and UFC Vancouver cards are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks. Both events join a recently added UFC Fight Night in Paris on September 6.

