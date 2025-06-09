UFC 317 PPV card official, UFC 320 in Las Vegas & Fight Night in Vancouver confirmed

The main card for UFC 317 is confirmed, featuring two title fights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 28. The promotion also set a new date and location for UFC 320 and announced its return to Canada with UFC Fight Night in Vancouver.

In the previously announced UFC 317 main event, Georgian-Spanish former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria (16-0) faces former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (35-10, 1 NC) of Brazil. The pair battle it out for the vacant 155-pound belt.

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (29-5) of Brazil makes the fourth defense of his strap against Kai Kara-France (25-11, 1 NC) of New Zealand.

Also confirmed for the UFC 317 PPV card, held during the 13th annual International Fight Week, is a middleweight bout between Paulo Costa (14-4) of Brazil and Roman Kopylov (14-3). Another contest at lightweight pits Beneil Dariush (22-6-1) against Renato Moicano (20-6-1) of Brazil. Plus, Justin Tafa (7-5, 1 NC) of New Zealand and Jhonata Diniz (8-1) of Brazil clash at heavyweight.

During the UFC 316 broadcast, the promotion also announced the new date, location and venue for UFC 320. The event, initially set as Noche UFC 3 in Guadalajara, Mexico on September 13, is now held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 4. Noche UFC 3 was moved to Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX.

Additionally, the location and venue have been confirmed for UFC Fight Night on October 18 – Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

The main event bouts for the UFC 320 and UFC Vancouver cards are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks. Both events join a recently added UFC Fight Night in Paris on September 6.