UFC 316 free fight video: Merab Dvalishvili defeats Sean O’Malley to claim title

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley square off in a rematch, headlining UFC 316 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on June 5. The contest features the reigning bantamweight champion from Georgia against the former titleholder from Helena, Montana.

The two fighters first met last September at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Battling it out in the main event of Noche UFC 2, then-champion O’Malley (18-2, 1 NC) put his 135-pound title on the line.

The scheduled five-round bout went the full distance. Dvalishvili (19-4) walked away with the win by unanimous decision, conquering the division.

Making his second Octagon appearance of the year on Saturday in the main event of UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili defends his belt for the second time. The 34-year-old earned a unanimous decision over Umar Nurmagomedov in his previous bout in January.

Sean O’Malley returns to action for the first time since his first fight with Dvalishvili. The 30-year-old looks to get revenge and reclaim the title.