UFC 316 fight card, start time & how to watch in U.S., Australia & Worldwide

UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2 airs live from Centre Bell in Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts, with two titles contested in the headliner.

In the main event, current bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (19-4) of Georgia faces former champion Sean O’Malley (18-2, 1 NC) of Helena, MT in a rematch. Dvalishvili dethroned O’Malley by unanimous decision last September. Battling it out at UFC 316, Dvalishvili makes the second defense of his title, while O’Malley looks to take revenge and become a two-time champion.

In the co-main event, two-time bantamweight champion Julianna Pena (12-5) of Spokane, WA takes on Kayla Harrison (18-1) of Middletown, Ohio. Pena makes her first championship defense during her second reign. Two-time Olympic Gold medalist in Judo and two-time PFL lightweight champion, Harrison makes her first attempt to become champion in a second MMA organization.

Also on the main card is a middleweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum (19-9, 1 NC) of San Jose, CA and Joe Pyfer (13-3) of Vineland, NJ. A bantamweight matchup features Patchy Mix (20-1) of Angola, NY in his UFC debut against Mario Bautista (15-2) of Winnemucca, NE. The main card opener is a welterweight matchup between Vicente Luque (23-10-1) of Westwood, NJ and Kevin Holland (27-13, 1 NC) of Riverside, CA.

Among the UFC 316 prelims, Brazil’s Bruno Gustavo da Silva and Joshua Van (13-2) of Myanmar square off at flyweight. Brendson Ribeiro (17-7) of Brazil fights Azamat Murzakanov (14-0) at light heavyweight. A heavyweight contest pits Serghei Spivac (17-5) of Moldova against Waldo Cortes-Acosta (13-1) of the Dominican Republic. Plus, Khaos Williams (15-4) of South Bend, IN and Andreas Gustafsson (11-2) of Sweden go head-to-head at welterweight.

In the early prelims, Wang Cong (7-1) of China and Ariane da Silva (17-10) of Brazil clash at flyweight. Jeka Saragih (14-4) of Indonesia and Joo Sang Yoo (8-0) of Korea meet at featherweight. Australia’s Quillan Salkilld (8-1) and Yanal Ashmouz (8-1) of Israel go toe-to-toe at lightweight. Kicking off the action, MarQuel Mederos (10-1) of Dallas, TX goes up against Mark Choinski (8-0) of Milwaukee, WI at lightweight.

What time is UFC 316 in the U.S.?

UFC 316 start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, June 7 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT. The prelims start at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. The early prelims start at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

In the U.S., UFC 316 airs live on ESPN+.

What time is UFC 316 in Australia?

UFC 316 start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, June 8 at 12:00 PM AEST. The prelims start at 10:00 AM AEST. The early prelims start at 8:00 AM AEST.

In Australia, UFC 316 airs live on Kayo.

How to stream in other countries?

MMA fans in other countries can stream the event via local providers, UFC Fight Pass, or VPN services like ExpressVPN.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

UFC 316 fight card

The current UFC 316 fight card is as follows:

Main Card

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley – Dvalishvili’s UFC bantamweight title

Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison – Pena’s UFC bantamweight title

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer

Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix

Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland

Prelims

Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Joshua Van

Azamat Murzakanov vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Khaos Williams vs. Andreas Gustafsson

Early Prelims