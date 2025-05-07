UFC 315 fight card, start time & how to watch in U.S., Australia, France & Worldwide

UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena airs live from the Centre Bell in Montreal, Canada. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts, with two titles contested in the headliner. This post provides information on how to watch the event in the U.S., Australia, France, and other countries.

In the main event, welterweight champion Belal Muhammad (24-3, 1 NC) faces Jack Della Maddalena (17-2). Muhammad of Chicago makes the first defense of his belt after dethroning Leon Edwards by unanimous decision last July. Riding a 15-fight winning streak, Della Maddalena of Australia makes his first attempt to reach the top of the division.

In the co-main event, two-time flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (24-4-1) faces Manon Fiorot (12-1). Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan makes the first defense of her title in her second reign. Fiorot attempts to become the first UFC women’s champion from France.

Also on the main card is a bantamweight bout between Aiemann Zahabi (12-2) of Canada and former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (32-9) of Brazil. Alexa Grasso (16-4-1) and Natalia Silva (18-5-1) square off in a Mexico vs Brazil showdown at flyweight. The PPV opener is a lightweight bout between Benoit Saint Denis (13-3, 1 NC) of France and UFC newcomer Kyle Prepolec (18-8) of Canada.

Among the UFC 315 prelims, Mike Malott (11-2-1) of Canada faces Charles Radtke (10-4) of Salem, Wisconsin at welterweight. Jessica Andrade (26-13) of Brazil and Jasmine Jasudavicius (13-3) of Canada battle it out at flyweight. Two light heavyweight matchups feature Modestas Bukauskas (17-6) of Lithuania against Ion Cutelaba (19-10-1) of Moldova, and Navajo Stirling (6-0) of New Zealand versus Ivan Erslan (14-4) of Croatia.

In the early prelims, Marc-Andre Barriault (16-9) of Canada and Bruno Silva (23-12) of Brazil clash at middleweight. Daniel Santos (12-2) of Brazil and Jeong Yeong Lee (12-2) of Korea go head-to-head at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Brad Katona (16-4) of Canada meets Bekzat Almakhan (11-2) at bantamweight.

What time is UFC 315 in the U.S.?

UFC 315 start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, May 10 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT. The prelims start at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. The early prelims start at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT.

In the U.S., UFC 315 airs live on ESPN+.

What time is UFC 315 in Australia?

UFC 315 start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, May 11 at 12:00 PM AEST. The prelims start at 10:00 AM AEST. The early prelims start at 8:00 AM AEDT.

In Australia, UFC 315 airs live on Kayo.

What time is UFC 315 in France?

UFC 315 start time in France is scheduled for Sunday, May 11 at 2:00 am CEST.

In France, UFC 315 airs live on RMC Sport.

How to stream in other countries?

MMA fans in other countries can stream the event via local providers, UFC Fight Pass, or VPN services like ExpressVPN.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

UFC 315 fight card

The current UFC 315 fight card is as follows:

Main Card

Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena – Muhammad’s UFC welterweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot – Shevchenko’s UFC flyweight title

Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec

Prelims

Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke

Jessica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba

Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan

Early Prelims