UFC 315 confirmed for May in Montreal, Canada – Early ticket access now available

The Octagon returns to Montreal, Quebec, for the first time in 10 years, with UFC 315 taking place at the Bell Centre on May 10. The promotion made the official announcement on Friday. No bouts have been confirmed as of yet.

The previous event in the city, UFC 186, took place in April 2015 at the same venue. The headline bout featured Demetrious Johnson (25-4-1) of Madisonville, KY retaining his flyweight title via fifth-round submission against Kyoji Horiguchi (34-5, 1 NC) from Japan.

The list of current Canadian MMA fighters competing in the UFC includes flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius (13-3), heavyweight Tanner Boser (21-10-1), middleweight Marc-André Barriault (16-9, 1 NC), bantamweight Charles Jourdain (16-8-1), and featherweight Hakeem Dawodu (13-4-1).

Early access to UFC 315 tickets is available via UFC Fight Club.