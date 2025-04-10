Subscribe
UFC 314 fight card, start time & live stream information for Volkanovski vs Lopes

UFC 314 features Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title, live from Kaseya Center in Miami

By Parviz Iskenderov
The championship belt is at stake at UFC 314 at Volkanovski vs Lopes in Miami
The featherweight title is on the line at UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes, taking place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL, on April 12, 2025 | Benjamin Cooke/Throwdown Photography
UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes airs live on pay-per-view from the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL on Saturday, April 12. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts, with a vacant featherweight title contested in the headliner.

The scheduled five-round main event pits Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski against Diego Lopes of Brazil. Former champion Volkanovski (26-4) aims to regain the belt and rebound from two defeats against Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev. Mexico-based Lopes (26-6) targets his sixth straight victory in his first attempt to get on top of the division.

The strap, held by Topuria (16-0), is set to become vacant once the Volkanovski vs Lopes showdown begins. The Georgian-Spanish champion moves up a weight class, with his next fight expected at lightweight.

The co-main event is a lightweight clash between Michael Chandler (23-9) of High Ridge, MO and Paddy Pimblett (22-3) of England. Also on the main card is a pair of featherweight bouts featuring Bryce Mitchell (17-2) of Texarkana, AR versus Brazilian Jean Silva (15-2), and Yair Rodriguez (19-5, 1 NC) of Mexico against Patricio “Pitbull” (36-7) of Brazil. The PPV opener is a light heavyweight matchup between Dominick Reyes (14-4) of Hesperia, CA and Nikita Krylov (30-9) of Ukraine.

Atop the UFC 314 prelims, Hawaii’s Dan Ige (18-9) and Sean Woodson (13-1-1) of St. Louis, MO battle it out at featherweight. Among other bouts, Yan Xiaonan (19-4) of China meets Virna Jandiroba (21-3) of Brazil at strawweight.

Jim Miller (38-18) of Sparta, NJ takes on Chase Hooper (15-3-1) of Enumclaw, WA at lightweight. Darren Elkins (29-11) of Hobart, IN faces Julian Erosa (30-12) of Yakima, WA at featherweight.

Among the early prelims, Sedriques Dumas (10-2) of Pensacola, FL and Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-9) of Poland go head-to-head at middleweight. Sumudaerji (16-7) of China and Mitch Raposo (9-2) of Fall River, MA square off at flyweight.

Another bout at middleweight features Tresean Gore (6-2) of Myrtle Beach, SC up against Marco Tulio (13-1) of Brazil. Kicking off the action, Nora Cornolle (8-2) of France and Hailey Cowan (7-3) of Waco, TX face off at bantamweight.

What time is UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes?

UFC 314 start time is scheduled for Saturday, April 12 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT. The prelims begin at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. The early prelims start at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

UFC 314 live stream is available on ESPN+.

UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes fight card

The current UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes fight card is as follows:

Main Card

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes – vacant UFC featherweight title
  • Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett
  • Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull
  • Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva
  • Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes

Prelims

  • Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson
  • Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba
  • Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper
  • Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa

Early Prelims

  • Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
  • Su Mudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo
  • Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio
  • Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

