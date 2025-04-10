UFC 314 fight card, start time & live stream information for Volkanovski vs Lopes

UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes airs live on pay-per-view from the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL on Saturday, April 12. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts, with a vacant featherweight title contested in the headliner.
The scheduled five-round main event pits Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski against Diego Lopes of Brazil. Former champion Volkanovski (26-4) aims to regain the belt and rebound from two defeats against Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev. Mexico-based Lopes (26-6) targets his sixth straight victory in his first attempt to get on top of the division.
The strap, held by Topuria (16-0), is set to become vacant once the Volkanovski vs Lopes showdown begins. The Georgian-Spanish champion moves up a weight class, with his next fight expected at lightweight.
The co-main event is a lightweight clash between Michael Chandler (23-9) of High Ridge, MO and Paddy Pimblett (22-3) of England. Also on the main card is a pair of featherweight bouts featuring Bryce Mitchell (17-2) of Texarkana, AR versus Brazilian Jean Silva (15-2), and Yair Rodriguez (19-5, 1 NC) of Mexico against Patricio “Pitbull” (36-7) of Brazil. The PPV opener is a light heavyweight matchup between Dominick Reyes (14-4) of Hesperia, CA and Nikita Krylov (30-9) of Ukraine.
Atop the UFC 314 prelims, Hawaii’s Dan Ige (18-9) and Sean Woodson (13-1-1) of St. Louis, MO battle it out at featherweight. Among other bouts, Yan Xiaonan (19-4) of China meets Virna Jandiroba (21-3) of Brazil at strawweight.
Jim Miller (38-18) of Sparta, NJ takes on Chase Hooper (15-3-1) of Enumclaw, WA at lightweight. Darren Elkins (29-11) of Hobart, IN faces Julian Erosa (30-12) of Yakima, WA at featherweight.
Among the early prelims, Sedriques Dumas (10-2) of Pensacola, FL and Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-9) of Poland go head-to-head at middleweight. Sumudaerji (16-7) of China and Mitch Raposo (9-2) of Fall River, MA square off at flyweight.
Another bout at middleweight features Tresean Gore (6-2) of Myrtle Beach, SC up against Marco Tulio (13-1) of Brazil. Kicking off the action, Nora Cornolle (8-2) of France and Hailey Cowan (7-3) of Waco, TX face off at bantamweight.
What time is UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes?
UFC 314 start time is scheduled for Saturday, April 12 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT. The prelims begin at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. The early prelims start at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.
UFC 314 live stream is available on ESPN+.
UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes fight card
The current UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes fight card is as follows:
Main Card
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes – vacant UFC featherweight title
- Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett
- Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva
- Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes
Prelims
- Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson
- Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba
- Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper
- Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa
Early Prelims
- Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Su Mudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo
- Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio
- Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan