UFC 314 fight card, start time & live stream information for Volkanovski vs Lopes

UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes airs live on pay-per-view from the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL on Saturday, April 12. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts, with a vacant featherweight title contested in the headliner.

The scheduled five-round main event pits Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski against Diego Lopes of Brazil. Former champion Volkanovski (26-4) aims to regain the belt and rebound from two defeats against Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev. Mexico-based Lopes (26-6) targets his sixth straight victory in his first attempt to get on top of the division.

The strap, held by Topuria (16-0), is set to become vacant once the Volkanovski vs Lopes showdown begins. The Georgian-Spanish champion moves up a weight class, with his next fight expected at lightweight.

The co-main event is a lightweight clash between Michael Chandler (23-9) of High Ridge, MO and Paddy Pimblett (22-3) of England. Also on the main card is a pair of featherweight bouts featuring Bryce Mitchell (17-2) of Texarkana, AR versus Brazilian Jean Silva (15-2), and Yair Rodriguez (19-5, 1 NC) of Mexico against Patricio “Pitbull” (36-7) of Brazil. The PPV opener is a light heavyweight matchup between Dominick Reyes (14-4) of Hesperia, CA and Nikita Krylov (30-9) of Ukraine.

Atop the UFC 314 prelims, Hawaii’s Dan Ige (18-9) and Sean Woodson (13-1-1) of St. Louis, MO battle it out at featherweight. Among other bouts, Yan Xiaonan (19-4) of China meets Virna Jandiroba (21-3) of Brazil at strawweight.

Jim Miller (38-18) of Sparta, NJ takes on Chase Hooper (15-3-1) of Enumclaw, WA at lightweight. Darren Elkins (29-11) of Hobart, IN faces Julian Erosa (30-12) of Yakima, WA at featherweight.

Among the early prelims, Sedriques Dumas (10-2) of Pensacola, FL and Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-9) of Poland go head-to-head at middleweight. Sumudaerji (16-7) of China and Mitch Raposo (9-2) of Fall River, MA square off at flyweight.

Another bout at middleweight features Tresean Gore (6-2) of Myrtle Beach, SC up against Marco Tulio (13-1) of Brazil. Kicking off the action, Nora Cornolle (8-2) of France and Hailey Cowan (7-3) of Waco, TX face off at bantamweight.

What time is UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes?

UFC 314 start time is scheduled for Saturday, April 12 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT. The prelims begin at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. The early prelims start at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

UFC 314 live stream is available on ESPN+.

UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes fight card

The current UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes fight card is as follows:

Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes – vacant UFC featherweight title

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull

Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva

Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes

Prelims

Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson

Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba

Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper

Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa

Early Prelims