UFC 313 fight card, how to watch, start time in U.S., UK, Australia & ROW

UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts, with a light heavyweight title contested in the headliner. This post provides information on how to watch the event in the U.S., the UK, Australia, and other countries.

In the main event, two-weight champion Alex Pereira (12-2) from Brazil faces former title challenger Magomed Ankalaev (19-1-1, 1 NC). Pereira puts his 205-pound belt on the line for the fourth time, following his fight against Khalil Rountree Jr last October. Ankalaev challenges for the title for the second time, after fighting Jan Blachowicz to a split draw in December 2022.

In the co-main event, Justin Gaethje (25-5) of Safford, AZ meets Rafael Fiziev (12-3) from Azerbaijan in a rematch at lightweight. Former interim 155-pound champion Gaethje defeated Fiziev by majority decision in their first fight in March 2023.

Also on the main card is a lightweight matchup between Jalin Turner (14-8) of San Bernardino, CA and Ignacio Bahamondes (16-5) from Chile. An all-Brazilian strawweight contest pits Amanda Lemos (14-4-1) against Iasmin Lucindo (17-5). The PPV opener is a lightweight clash between King Green (32-16-1) of San Bernardino, CA and Mauricio Ruffy (11-1) of Brazil.

Among the UFC 313 prelims, Curtis Blaydes (18-5) of Naperville, IL fights Rizvan Kuniev (12-2-1) at heavyweight. Myanmar’s Joshua Van (12-2) and Rei Tsuruya (10-0) from Japan go head-to-head at flyweight. Brazilian Brunno Ferreira (12-2) and Armen Petrosyan (9-4) of Armenia battle it out at middleweight. Alex Morono (24-11, 1 NC) of Houston, TX and Brazil’s Carlos Leal (21-6) square off at welterweight.

Among the early prelims, Mairon Santos (15-1) of Brazil meets Francis Marshall (8-2) of Jersey City, NJ at featherweight. Another bout at featherweight features Chris Gutierrez (21-6-2) of Greenville, TX up against John Castaneda (21-7) of Dallas, TX. Kicking off the action, Djorden Santos (10-1) of Brazil and LA’s Ozzy Diaz (9-3) go toe-to-toe at middleweight.

What time is UFC 313 in the U.S.?

UFC 313 start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, March 8 at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The early prelims start at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

Live stream is available on ESPN+.

What time is UFC 313 in the UK?

UFC 313 start time in the UK is scheduled for Sunday, March 9 at 3:00 am GMT. The prelims begin at 1:00 am GMT. The early prelims start at 11:00 pm GMT on Saturday, March 8.

Live stream is available on TNT Sports.

What time is UFC 313 in Australia?

UFC 313 start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, March 9 at 2:00 pm AEDT. The prelims begin at 12:00 pm AEDT. The early prelims start at 10:00 am AEDT.

Live stream is available on Kayo.

How to stream in other countries?

MMA fans in other countries can stream the event via local providers, UFC Fight Pass, as well as VPNs such as ExpressVPN.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

UFC 313 fight card

The current UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev fight card is as follows:

Main card

Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo

King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Prelims

Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya

Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan

Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal

Early prelims