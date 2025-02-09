Subscribe
UFC 312 post-fight press conference video

UFC 312: du Plessis vs Strickland 2 post-fight press conference

By Parviz Iskenderov
Following their bouts the UFC 312 fighters host a post-fight press conference. The MMA event airs live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on February 8 (ET).

In the main event, South Africa’s current middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis (22-2) defends his title in a rematch against former champion Sean Strickland (29-6) of Anaheim, CA. Du Plessis defeated Strickland by split decision last January and claimed the belt.

In the co-main event, two-time strawweight champion Weili Zhang (25-3) of China faces Tatiana Suarez (10-0) of Covina, CA. Zhang makes her third championship defense in her second reign, while Suarez makes her first attempt to become champion.

In attendance at the UFC 312 post-fight press conference are UFC CEO Dana White and some of the athletes featured on the card.

