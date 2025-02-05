UFC 312 fight card, how to watch, start time in U.S., UK, Australia & ROW

UFC 312: du Plessis vs Strickland 2 airs live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts, with two titles contested in the headliner. This post provides information on how to watch the event in the U.S., the UK, Australia, and other countries.

In the main event, current middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis (22-2) makes the second defense of his title in a rematch against former champion Sean Strickland (29-6), who looks to reclaim the belt. South Africa’s du Plessis dethroned Strickland from Anaheim, CA by split decision last January.

In the co-main event, two-time strawweight champion Weili Zhang (25-3) faces Tatiana Suarez (10-0). China’s Zhang defends the strap for the third time in her second reign. Unbeaten contender Suarez from Covina, CA fights for the first time in 1.5 years and challenges for her first UFC title.

Also on the main card is a heavyweight bout between New Zealand-Australian Justin Tafa (7-4, 1 NC) and Tallison Teixeira (7-0) of Brazil. A light heavyweight bout pits Jimmy Crute (12-4-1) of Australia against Rodolfo Bellato (12-2) of Brazil. In the PPV opener, Jake Matthews (20-7) of Australia and Francisco Prado (12-2) of Argentina clash at welterweight.

Among the UFC 312 prelims, Australian Jack Jenkins (13-3) meets Gabriel Santos (11-2) of Brazil at featherweight. Australian Tom Nolan (6-1) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (8-4-1) at lightweight. Wang Cong (6-1) of China and Bruna Brasil (10-4-1) of Brazil square off at flyweight. Colby Thicknesse (7-0) of Australia and Aleksandre Topuria (5-1) of Georgia debut at bantamweight.

Among the early prelims, Australia’s Jonathan Micallef (7-1) makes his UFC debut against Kevin Jousset (10-3) of France at welterweight. Also making his promotional debut, Kody Steele (7-0) of Port Angeles, WA goes up against China’s Zhu Rong (25-6) at lightweight.

In another UFC Octagon debut, Quillan Salkilld (7-1) of Australia takes on Anshul Jubli (7-1) of India. The event opener features Hyun Sung Park (9-0) of Korea versus Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (8-1) of Mongolia at flyweight.

What time is UFC 312 in the U.S.?

UFC 312 start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, February 8 at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The early prelims start at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

Live stream is available on ESPN+.

What time is UFC 312 in the UK?

UFC 312 start time in the UK is scheduled for Sunday, February 9 at 3:00 am GMT. The prelims begin at 1:00 am GMT. The early prelims start at 11:00 pm GMT on Saturday, February 8.

Live stream is available on TNT Sports.

What time is UFC 312 in Australia?

UFC 312 start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, February 9 at 2:00 pm AEDT. The prelims begin at 12:00 pm AEDT. The early prelims start at 10:00 am AEDT.

Live stream is available on Kayo.

How to stream in other countries?

MMA fans in other countries can stream the event via local providers, UFC Fight Pass, as well as VPNs such as ExpressVPN.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

UFC 312 fight card

The current UFC 312: du Plessis vs Strickland 2 fight card is as follows:

Main card

Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland – du Plessis’ UFC middleweight title

Weili Zhang vs. Tatiana Suarez – Zhang’s UFC strawweight title

Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira

Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado

Prelims

Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos

Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil

Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria

Early prelims