UFC 311 post-fight press conference video

UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano post-fight press conference

By Parviz Iskenderov
The fighters battling at UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano host a post-fight press conference. The fight card airs live from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on January 18.

In the main event, Islam Makhachev (26-1) makes the fourth defense of his lightweight title against short-notice challenger Renato Moicano (20-5-1) of Brazil. In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) from Georgia defends his bantamweight title against unbeaten contender Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0).

Among other bouts, Jiri Prochazka (30-5-1) of the Czech Republic faces fellow former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill (12-2, 1 NC) of Chicago, IL. Serghei Spivac (1-4) of Moldova and Jailton Almeida (21-3) of Brazil square off at heavyweight. Dutch fighter Reinier de Ridder (18-2) faces Kevin Holland (26-12, 1 NC) of Riverside, CA at middleweight.

In attendance at the UFC 311 post-fight press conference are UFC CEO Dana White and some of the athletes featured on the card.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

