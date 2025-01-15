UFC 311 fight card, how to watch, start time in U.S., UK, Australia & ROW

UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 airs live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts, with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. This post provides information on how to watch the event in the U.S., the UK, Australia, and other countries.

In the main event, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (26-1) makes the fourth defense of his belt against Armenian contender Arman Tsarukyan (22-3) in a rematch. Makhachev won their first non-title fight in April 2019 by unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) makes the first defense of his bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0). Dvalishvili from Georgia claimed the title against Sean O’Malley by unanimous decision last September.

Also on the main card is a light heavyweight matchup between former champions Jiri Prochazka (30-5-1) of the Czech Republic and Jamahal Hill (12-2, 1 NC) from Chicago. A lightweight contest pits Iranian-born U.S.-based Beneil Dariush (22-6-1) against Renato Moicano (20-5-1) of Brazil. In the PPV opener, Kevin Holland (26-12, 1 NC) of Riverside, California takes on Dutch Reinier de Ridder (18-2) at middleweight.

Among the UFC 311 prelims, Payton Talbott (7-0) of Las Vegas goes up against Brazilian Raoni Barcelos (18-5) at bantamweight. Jailton Almeida (21-3) of Brazil and Serghei Spivac (1-4) of Moldova clash at heavyweight. Bogdan Guskov (16-3) of Uzbekistan meets short-notice newcomer Billy Elekana (7-1) of Apple Valley, California, at light heavyweight. Grant Dawson (22-2-1) of Cambria, Wisconsin and Diego Ferreira (19-5) of Brazil square off at lightweight.

Among the early prelims, Zachary Reese (8-1) of Houston, Texas fights debuting on short notice Azamat Bekoev (18-3) at middleweight. Karol Rosa (18-6) of Brazil and Ailin Perez (11-2) of Argentina go head-to-head at bantamweight. Unbeaten Rinya Nakamura (9-0) of Japan and Muin Gafurov (19-6) of Tajikistan battle it out at bantamweight.

In another contest at bantamweight, Houston’s Ricky Turcios (13-4) faces Bernardo Sopaj (11-3) of Albania. The event opener features Clayton Carpenter (8-0) of Glendale, Arizona up against Tagir Ulanbekov (15-2) at flyweight.

What time is UFC 311 in the U.S.?

UFC 311 start time in the U.S. is scheduled for January 18 at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The early prelims start at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

Live stream is available on ESPN+.

What time is UFC 311 in the UK?

UFC 311 start time in the UK is scheduled for January 19 at 3:00 am GMT. The prelims begin at 1:00 am GMT. The early prelims start at 11:00 pm GMT on January 18.

Live stream is available on TNT Sports.

What time is UFC 311 in Australia?

UFC 311 start time in Australia is scheduled for January 19 at 2:00 pm AEDT. The prelims begin at 12:00 pm AEDT. The early prelims start at 10:00 am AEDT.

Live stream is available on Kayo.

How to stream in other countries?

MMA fans in other countries can stream the event via local providers, UFC Fight Pass, as well as VPNs such as ExpressVPN.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

UFC 311 fight card

The current UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 fight card is as follows:

Main card

Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov – Dvalishvili’s UFC bantamweight title

Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill

Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano

Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder

Prelims

Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos

Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac

Bogdan Guskov vs. Billy Elekana

Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira

Early prelims