Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 311 fight card, how to watch, start time in U.S., UK, Australia & ROW

UFC 311 features lightweight champion Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch. Plus, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov

MMANewsTop StoriesUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
UFC 311 graphic showing the faces of Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan, highlighting their upcoming rematch in Los Angeles
UFC 311 features a rematch between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan, live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA, USA on January 18, 2025 | UFC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 airs live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts, with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. This post provides information on how to watch the event in the U.S., the UK, Australia, and other countries.

In the main event, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (26-1) makes the fourth defense of his belt against Armenian contender Arman Tsarukyan (22-3) in a rematch. Makhachev won their first non-title fight in April 2019 by unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) makes the first defense of his bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0). Dvalishvili from Georgia claimed the title against Sean O’Malley by unanimous decision last September.

Also on the main card is a light heavyweight matchup between former champions Jiri Prochazka (30-5-1) of the Czech Republic and Jamahal Hill (12-2, 1 NC) from Chicago. A lightweight contest pits Iranian-born U.S.-based Beneil Dariush (22-6-1) against Renato Moicano (20-5-1) of Brazil. In the PPV opener, Kevin Holland (26-12, 1 NC) of Riverside, California takes on Dutch Reinier de Ridder (18-2) at middleweight.

Among the UFC 311 prelims, Payton Talbott (7-0) of Las Vegas goes up against Brazilian Raoni Barcelos (18-5) at bantamweight. Jailton Almeida (21-3) of Brazil and Serghei Spivac (1-4) of Moldova clash at heavyweight. Bogdan Guskov (16-3) of Uzbekistan meets short-notice newcomer Billy Elekana (7-1) of Apple Valley, California, at light heavyweight. Grant Dawson (22-2-1) of Cambria, Wisconsin and Diego Ferreira (19-5) of Brazil square off at lightweight.

Among the early prelims, Zachary Reese (8-1) of Houston, Texas fights debuting on short notice Azamat Bekoev (18-3) at middleweight. Karol Rosa (18-6) of Brazil and Ailin Perez (11-2) of Argentina go head-to-head at bantamweight. Unbeaten Rinya Nakamura (9-0) of Japan and Muin Gafurov (19-6) of Tajikistan battle it out at bantamweight.

In another contest at bantamweight, Houston’s Ricky Turcios (13-4) faces Bernardo Sopaj (11-3) of Albania. The event opener features Clayton Carpenter (8-0) of Glendale, Arizona up against Tagir Ulanbekov (15-2) at flyweight.

What time is UFC 311 in the U.S.?

UFC 311 start time in the U.S. is scheduled for January 18 at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The early prelims start at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

Live stream is available on ESPN+.

Buy PPV on ESPN+

What time is UFC 311 in the UK?

UFC 311 start time in the UK is scheduled for January 19 at 3:00 am GMT. The prelims begin at 1:00 am GMT. The early prelims start at 11:00 pm GMT on January 18.

Live stream is available on TNT Sports.

Watch on TNT Sports

What time is UFC 311 in Australia?

UFC 311 start time in Australia is scheduled for January 19 at 2:00 pm AEDT. The prelims begin at 12:00 pm AEDT. The early prelims start at 10:00 am AEDT.

Live stream is available on Kayo.

Buy PPV on Kayo

How to stream in other countries?

MMA fans in other countries can stream the event via local providers, UFC Fight Pass, as well as VPNs such as ExpressVPN.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

Stream via VPN

UFC 311 fight card

The current UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 fight card is as follows:

Main card

  • Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title
  • Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov – Dvalishvili’s UFC bantamweight title
  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill
  • Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano
  • Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder

Prelims

  • Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos
  • Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac
  • Bogdan Guskov vs. Billy Elekana
  • Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira

Early prelims

  • Zachary Reese vs. Azamat Bekoev
  • Karol Rosa vs. Ailin Perez
  • Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov
  • Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj
  • Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.