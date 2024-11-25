Subscribe
UFC 310 promo video: Alexandre Pantoja defends against Kai Asakura

Plus, Shavkat Rakhmonov faces Ian Machado Garry in UFC 310 co-main event

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 7. Following the official poster that landed last week, the promo video was released on Monday. The trailer features highlight moments from the main event fighters’ previous fights.

The contest pits flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) against challenger Kai Asakura (21-4). Pantoja from Brazil makes the third defense of his title, while Asakura, the two-time Rizin bantamweight champion from Japan, makes his UFC debut.

The UFC 310 event trailer also features highlight moments of the co-main event fighters, Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) of Uzbekistan and Ian Machado Garry (15-0) of Ireland. The pair meets in a welterweight bout serving as a title eliminator.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

