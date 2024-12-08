UFC 310 post-fight press conference video

The fighters battling it out at UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura attend a post-fight press conference. The MMA event airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 7.

Atop the fight card, Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) of Brazil defends his flyweight title against two-time Rizin bantamweight champion Kai Asakura (21-4) of Japan. The co-main event is a welterweight title eliminator between Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) of Uzbekistan and Ian Machado Garry (15-0) of Ireland.

Among other bouts, former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (12-2) of France faces Alexander Volkov (38-10) in a rematch. Bryce Mitchell (16-3) of Texarkana, Arkansas and Kron Gracie (5-2) of Brazil clash at featherweight. In another matchup at featherweight, Nate Landwehr (18-5) of Clarksville, Tennessee takes on Choi Doo-ho (15-4-1) of Korea.

In attendance at the UFC 310 post-fight press conference are UFC CEO Dana White and some of the athletes featured on the card.