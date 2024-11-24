UFC 310 free fight video: Alexandre Pantoja retains title against Steve Erceg

Alexandre Pantoja faces Kai Asakura at UFC 310 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 7. Battling it out in the main event, the flyweight champion from Brazil makes the third defense of his title.

In his previous outing in May, Pantoja faced Steve Erceg of Australia. The pair squared off at the top of the UFC 301 card live from Rio de Janeiro.

The scheduled five-round championship bout went the full distance. The representative of the host country took the win and retained his belt by unanimous decision. The scores were 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46.

In his next fight at UFC 310, Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) takes on two-time Rizin bantamweight champion Kai Asakura (21-4). Riding a two-fight winning streak, the 31-year-old Japanese mixed martial artist makes his promotional debut and looks to pull off an upset.