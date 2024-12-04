UFC 310 fight card, how to watch, start time in U.S., UK, Australia & ROW

UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts, with a flyweight title contested in the headliner of the show. This post provides information on how to watch the event in the U.S., the UK, Australia, and other countries.

In the main event, Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) of Brazil defends his flyweight title against two-time Rizin bantamweight champion Kai Asakura (21-4) of Japan. In the co-main event, Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) of Uzbekistan and Ian Machado Garry (15-0) of Ireland battle it out in a welterweight title eliminator.

The main card also features a heavyweight rematch between Ciryl Gane (12-2) of France and Alexander Volkov (38-10). Bryce Mitchell (16-3) of Texarkana, Arkansas and Kron Gracie (5-2) of Brazil clash at featherweight. In another matchup at featherweight, Nate Landwehr (18-5) of Clarksville, Tennessee goes up against Choi Doo-ho (15-4-1) of Korea.

Among the UFC 310 prelims, Dominick Reyes (13-4) of Hesperia, CA faces Anthony Smith (38-20) of Corpus Christi, TX at light heavyweight. Vicente Luque (22-10-1) of Brazil takes on Themba Gorimbo (14-4) of Zimbabwe at welterweight. Movsar Evloev (18-0) and Aljamain Sterling (24-4) of Uniondale, NY go toe-to-toe at featherweight. Randy Brown (19-5) of Jamaica and Bryan Battle (12-2) of Charlotte, NC square off at welterweight.

Atop the early prelims, Chris Weidman (16-7) of Baldwin, NY meets Eryk Anders (16-8) of Birmingham, Alabama at 195-pound catchweight. Also on the card is a flyweight bout between Cody Durden (17-6-1) of Covington, GA and Joshua Van (11-2) of Myanmar.

Plus, Michael Chiesa (19-7) of Aurora, CO fights Max Griffin (20-10) of Santa Barbara at welterweight. Clay Guida (38-21) of Round Lake, IL and Chase Hooper (14-3-1) of Enumclaw, WA go head-to-head at lightweight. The event opener pits Kennedy Nzechukwu (13-5) of Nigeria against Lukasz Brzeski (9-5-1) of Poland at heavyweight.

What time is UFC 310 in the U.S.?

UFC 310 start time in the U.S. is scheduled for December 7 at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The early prelims start at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

Live stream is available on ESPN+.

What time is UFC 310 in the UK?

UFC 310 start time in the UK is scheduled for December 8 at 3:00 am GMT. The prelims begin at 1:00 am GMT. The early prelims start at 11:00 pm GMT on December 7.

Live stream is available on TNT Sports.

What time is UFC 310 in Australia?

UFC 310 start time in Australia is scheduled for December 8 at 2:00 pm AEDT. The prelims begin at 12:00 pm AEDT. The early prelims start at 10:00 am AEDT.

Live stream is available on Kayo.

How to stream in other countries?

MMA fans in other countries can stream the event via local providers, UFC Fight Pass, as well as VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

UFC 310 fight card

The current UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura fight card is as follows:

Main card

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry – UFC welterweight title eliminator

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie

Nate Landwehr vs. Doo Ho Choi

Prelims

Dominick Reyes vs. Anthony Smith

Vicente Luque vs. Themba Gorimbo

Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling

Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle

Early prelims