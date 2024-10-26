UFC 309 promo video: Jon Jones returns against Stipe Miocic

UFC 309 marks the return of Jon Jones against Stipe Miocic on November 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Following the event poster released earlier this week, the promo video hit the stream on Saturday. The trailer features the highlight moments of both fighters, as well as the stats.

Two-division UFC champion Jon Jones (27-1, 1 NC) of Rochester, New York brings to the Octagon his heavyweight belt. Former two-time 265 lbs champion Stipe Miocic (20-4) of Euclid, Ohio looks to regain the title.

The UFC 309 event trailer also features the highlight moments of the co-main event fighters, Charles Oliveira (34-10, 1 NC) and Michael Chandler (23-8). The pair squares off in a rematch at lightweight.

Their first fight was held in Houston, Texas in May 2021. Brazilian former champion Oliveira defeated Chandler of High Ridge, Missouri via stoppage in the second round.