UFC 309 post-fight press conference video

UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic post-fight press conference

By Parviz Iskenderov
The fighters battling it out at UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic host a post-fight press conference. The MMA event airs live from Madison Square Garden in New York on November 16.

In the main event, two-division champion Jon Jones of Albuquerque, New Mexico defends his heavyweight title against former two-time champion Stipe Miocic of Euclid, Ohio. In the co-main event, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira of Brazil meets Michael Chandler of High Ridge, MO in a rematch.

Among other bouts, Bo Nickal of Rifle, CO and Paul Craig of Scotland battle it out at middleweight. Karine Silva and Viviane Araujo square off in an all-Brazilian matchup at women’s flyweight. In addition, Mauricio Ruffy of Brazil takes on James Llontop of Peru at catchweight.

In attendance at the UFC 309 post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White and some of the athletes featured on the card.

