UFC 309 free fight: Jon Jones submits Ciryl Gane to become two-division champion

Jon Jones is scheduled for his next fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 16. Making his first Octagon appearance in over a year, the Rochester, NY native puts his heavyweight title on the line.

“Bones” claimed the 265-pound belt in his previous outing last March. Battling it out in Las Vegas, the 37-year-old former light heavyweight champion challenged France’s Ciryl Gane for the vacant title.

The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the distance. After suffering a low blow from an inside leg kick, Jones took Gane down and forced him to tap via guillotine choke. The official time was 2 minutes and 4 seconds into the first round.

Facing off Stipe Miocic (20-4) atop the UFC 309 fight card, Jon Jones (27-1, 1 NC) defends his heavyweight title for the first time. His 42-year-old opponent of Euclid, Ohio returns after over three years of layoff and looks to become a three-time heavyweight champion.