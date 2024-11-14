UFC 309 fight card, how to watch, start time in U.S., UK, Australia & ROW

UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic airs live from Madison Square Garden in New York. The fight card features a series of MMA with a heavyweight title contested in the headliner of the show. This post provides information how to watch the event in the U.S., the UK, Australia and other countries.

In the main event, two-division champion Jon Jones (27-1, 1 NC) of Rochester, NY makes the first defense of his heavyweight title against former two-time 265-pound champion Stipe Miocic (20-4) of Euclid, Ohio. In the co-main event, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (34-10, 1 NC) of Brazil meets Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri in a rematch.

Also on the main card, a middleweight bout between Bo Nickal (6-0) of Rifle, CO and Paul Craig (17-8-1) of Scotland. Karine Silva (18-4) and Viviane Araujo (12-6) square off in an-all Brazilian matchup at women’s flyweight. In addition, Mauricio Ruffy (10-1) of Brazil faces James Llontop (14-4) of Peru at lightweight.

Among the UFC 309 prelims, Jonathan Martinez (19-5) of Los Angeles goes up against Marcus McGhee (9-1) of Phoenix, AZ at bantamweight. Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman (16-7) of Baldwin, NY takes on Filipino Eryk Anders (16-8, 1 NC). Jim Miller (37-18, 1 NC) of Sparta Township, NJ and Damon Jackson (27-7-1, 1 NC) of Durant, OK clash at lightweight. In another contest at lightweight, David Onama (12-2) of Uganda meets Mexican newcomer Roberto Romero (8-3-1).

Atop the early prelims, Marcin Tybura (25-9) of Poland and Jhonata Diniz (8-0) of Brazil go head-to-head at heavyweight. Also on the card a pair of welterweight bouts featurig Mickey Gall (7-6) of Green Brook, NJ up against Ramiz Brahimaj (10-5) of The Bronx and Philadelphia’s Bassil Hafez (9-3-1) versus Oban Elliot (11-2) of Wales. The event opener is a women’s flyweight battle between Venezuelan-born England-based Veronica Hardy (9-4-1) and Eduarda Moura (10-1) of Brazil.

What time is UFC 309 in the U.S.?

UFC 309 start time in the U.S. is scheduled for November 16 at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The early prelims start at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

Live stream is available on ESPN+.

What time is UFC 309 in the UK?

UFC 309 start time in the UK is scheduled for November 17 at 3:00 am GMT. The prelims begin at 1:00 am GMT. The early prelims start at 11:00 pm GMT on November 16.

Live stream is available on TNT Sports.

What time is UFC 309 in Australia?

UFC 309 start time in Australia is scheduled for November 17 at 2:00 pm AEDT. The prelims begin at 12:00 pm AEDT. The early prelims start at 10:00 am AEDT.

Live stream is available on Kayo.

How to stream in other countries?

MMA fans in other countries can stream the event via local providers, UFC Fight Pass, as well as VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

UFC 309 fight card

The current UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, heavyweight – Jones’ UFC heavyweight title

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig

Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva

Mauricio Ruffy vs. James Llontop

Prelims

Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee

Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders

Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson

David Onama vs. Roberto Romero

Early prelims