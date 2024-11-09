Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 309 video: Countdown to Jones vs Miocic & Oliveira vs Chandler 2

UFC 309 Countdown features Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, Charles Oliveira & Michael Chandler ahead of their bouts in New York City

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

UFC 309 Countdown features Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic ahead of their championship main event at MSG in New York on November 16. The five-round contest pits the current heavyweight champion of of Rochester, NY against the former two-time champion of Euclid, Ohio.

Stepping inside the Octagon for the first time in over a year, two-division champion Jon Jones (27-1, 1 NC) makes the first defense of his title. The 37-year-old former light heavyweight champion claimed the vacant 265 lbs belt by submission in the first round against Ciryl Gane in March 2023.

Stipe Miocic (20-4) returns after over three and a half years of layoff and looks to become a three-time champion. The 42-year-old lost the title in March 2021, when he was KO’d by Francis Ngannou in the second round.

UFC 309 Countdown also previews a rematch between Charles Oliveira (34-10, 1 NC) of Brazil and Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri. Former lightweight champion Oliveira defeated Chandler via second-round TKO in Houston, Texas in May 2021.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.