UFC 309 video: Countdown to Jones vs Miocic & Oliveira vs Chandler 2

UFC 309 Countdown features Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic ahead of their championship main event at MSG in New York on November 16. The five-round contest pits the current heavyweight champion of of Rochester, NY against the former two-time champion of Euclid, Ohio.

Stepping inside the Octagon for the first time in over a year, two-division champion Jon Jones (27-1, 1 NC) makes the first defense of his title. The 37-year-old former light heavyweight champion claimed the vacant 265 lbs belt by submission in the first round against Ciryl Gane in March 2023.

Stipe Miocic (20-4) returns after over three and a half years of layoff and looks to become a three-time champion. The 42-year-old lost the title in March 2021, when he was KO’d by Francis Ngannou in the second round.

UFC 309 Countdown also previews a rematch between Charles Oliveira (34-10, 1 NC) of Brazil and Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri. Former lightweight champion Oliveira defeated Chandler via second-round TKO in Houston, Texas in May 2021.