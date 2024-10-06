Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 308 promo video: Topuria dethrones Volkanovski, Holloway KO’s Gaethje

Ilia Topuria defends featherweight title against Max Holloway at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, plus Robert Whittaker faces Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight

MMANewsTop StoriesUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

The first UFC 308 promo video hit the stream. The trailer features current featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and former 145 lbs titleholder Max Holloway ahead of their championship main event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 26.

German-born undefeated Georgian-Spanish Ilia Topuria (15-0) claimed the belt against Alexander Volkanovski by knockout in the second round in February. Hawaii’s Max Holloway (26-7) scored a highlight KO against Justin Gaethje in the fifth round of their “BMF” fight in April.

The UFC 308 event trailer also features the highlight moments of the co-main event fighters, Robert Whittaker (26-7) and Khamzat Chimaev (13-0). The New Zealand-Australian former 185 lbs champion and the undefeated UAE-based contender square off at middleweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.