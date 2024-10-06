UFC 308 promo video: Topuria dethrones Volkanovski, Holloway KO’s Gaethje

The first UFC 308 promo video hit the stream. The trailer features current featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and former 145 lbs titleholder Max Holloway ahead of their championship main event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 26.

German-born undefeated Georgian-Spanish Ilia Topuria (15-0) claimed the belt against Alexander Volkanovski by knockout in the second round in February. Hawaii’s Max Holloway (26-7) scored a highlight KO against Justin Gaethje in the fifth round of their “BMF” fight in April.

The UFC 308 event trailer also features the highlight moments of the co-main event fighters, Robert Whittaker (26-7) and Khamzat Chimaev (13-0). The New Zealand-Australian former 185 lbs champion and the undefeated UAE-based contender square off at middleweight.