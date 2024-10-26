Subscribe
UFC 308 post-fight press conference video

UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway post-fight press conference

By Parviz Iskenderov
The fighters battling it out at UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway host a post-fight press conference. The MMA event airs live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 26.

Atop the UFC 308 PPV, Georgian-Spanish featherweight champion Ilia Topuria (15-0) defends his title against former champion Max Holloway (26-7) of Hawaii. In the co-main event, New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (26-7) meets the UAE-based Khamzat Chimaev (13-0).

Among other bouts, Aleksandar Rakic (14-4) of Austria faces Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1, 1 NC) at light heavyweight. Lerone Murphy (14-0-1) of England takes on Hawaii’s Dan Ige (18-8) at featherweight. Middleweights Sharabutdin Magomedov (14-0) and Armen Petrosyan (9-3) of Armenia kick off the action.

In attendance at the UFC 308 post-fight press conference, some of the athletes featured on the card.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

