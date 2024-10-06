UFC 307 post-fight press conference video

The fighters battling it out at UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr host a post-fight press conference. The MMA event airs live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5.

Atop the UFC 307 PPV, two-weight champion Alex Pereira of Brazil makes the third defense of his 205 lbs belt against Khalil Rountree Jr of Los Angeles. In the co-main event, current bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington of Colorado Springs makes the first defense of her 135 lbs strap against former champion Julianna Pena of Spokane, Washington.

Among other bouts, Brazil’s former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (32-8) takes on Mario Bautista (14-2) of Winnemucca, Nevada at bantamweight. Roman Dolidze (13-3) of Georgia faces Kevin Holland (26-11) of Riverside, California at middleweight. Plus, Brazilian Ketlen Vieira (14-3) squares off against Kayla Harrison (17-1) of Middletown, Ohio at women’s bantamweight.

In attendance at the UFC 307 post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White and some of the athletes featured on the card.