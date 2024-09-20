UFC 307 first promo video: Pereira vs Rountree Jr & Pennington vs Pena in SLC

The first promo video for UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr hit the stream. The fight card features two championship bouts live on PPV from Delta Center in Salt Lake City on October 5.

In the main event, Alex Pereira of Brazil defends his light heavyweight title against Khalil Rountree Jr of Los Angeles. Riding a four-fight winning streak, two-weight champion Pereira (11-2) makes the third defense of his belt in his third fight for 2024. Making his first Octagon appearance in almost a year, Las Vegas-based No. 8-ranked contender Rountree Jr (15-5, 1 NC) challenges for his first title and targets the sixth straight victory.

In the co-main event, current bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington defends her title against former champion Julianna Pena. Looking for her seventh win in a row, Pennington (16-8) of Colorado Springs puts her title on the line for the first time. Making her return to action since July 2022, Pena (11-5) of Spokane, Washington looks to return to winning ways and reclaim the strap.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 307 fight card, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (32-8) of Brazil takes on Mario Bautista (14-2) of Winnemucca, Nevada at bantamweight. Brazil’s Ketlen Vieira (14-3) and Kayla Harrison (17-1) of Middletown, Ohio meet at women’s bantamweight. Roman Dolidze (13-3) of Georgia and Kevin Holland (26-11) of Riverside, California clash at middleweight. Plus, Stephen Thompson (17-7-1) of Simpsonville, South Carolina and Joaquin Buckley (19-6) of St. Louis, Missouri square off at welterweight.