UFC 307 fight card, how to watch, start time in U.S., UK, France, Australia & ROW

UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr features 12 fights with 2 titles contested on the night live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. This post provides information how to watch the event in the U.S., UK, France, Australia and other countries.

In the main event, two-weight champion Alex Pereira (11-2) of Brazil makes the third defense of his light heavyweight title against No. 8-ranked contender Khalil Rountree Jr (15-5, 1 NC) of Los Angeles. In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington (16-8) of Colorado Springs defends her bantamweight title against former champion Julianna Pena (11-5) of Spokane, Washington.

Also the main card, Brazil’s former 145 lbs champion Jose Aldo (32-8) and Mario Bautista (14-2) of Winnemucca, Nevada battle it out at bantamweight. Ketlen Vieira (14-3) of Brazil and Kayla Harrison (17-1) of Middletown, Ohio square off at women’s bantamweight. In addition, Georgia’s Roman Dolidze (13-3) and Kevin Holland (26-11) of Riverside, California meet at middleweight.

Atop the UFC 307 prelims, Joaquin Buckley (19-6) of St. Louis, Missouri and Stephen Thompson (17-7-1) of Simpsonville, South Carolina go head-to-head at welterweight. Also on the card, an all-Brazilian strawweight contest between Marina Rodriguez (17-4-2) and Iasmin Lucindo (16-5). As well, Austin Hubbard (17-7) of Sterling, IL faces fellow-American Alexander Hernandez (14-8) of St. Louis, MO at lightweight. Plus, Ihor Potieria (20-6) of Ukraine and Cesar Almeida (5-1) of Brazil clash at middleweight.

Among the early prelims, Ryan Spann (21-10) of Memphis, Tennessee takes on Ovince Saint Preux (27-17) of Immokalee, FL at light heavyweight. Carla Esparza (20-7) of Torrance, CA and Tecia Pennington (13-7) of Fall River, MA go toe-to-toe at strawweight. The welterweight event opener pits Court McGee (22-13) of Ogden, Utah against Tim Means (33-16-1) of Wilburton, Oklahoma.

What time is UFC 307 in the U.S.?

UFC 307 start time in the U.S. is scheduled for October 5 at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The early preliminary card starts at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

Live stream is available on ESPN+.

What time is UFC 307 in the UK?

UFC 307 start time in the UK is scheduled for October 6 at 3:00 am BST. The preliminary card begins at 1:00 am BST. The early preliminary card starts at 11:30 pm BST on October 5.

Live stream is available on TNT Sports.

What time is UFC 307 in France?

UFC 307 start time in France is scheduled for October 6 at 4:00 am CEST. The preliminary card begins at 2:00 am CEST. The early preliminary card starts at 12:30 am CEST.

Live stream is available on RMC Sport.

What time is UFC 307 in Australia?

UFC 307 start time in Australia is scheduled for October 6 at 1:00 pm AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 11:00 am AEDT. The early preliminary card starts at 9:30 am AEDT.

Live stream is available on Kayo.

How to stream in other countries?

MMA fans in other countries can stream the event via local providers, UFC Fight Pass, as well as VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

Full fight card

The current UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr

Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Pena

Jose Aldo vs. Mario Bautista

Ketlen Vieira vs. Kayla Harrison

Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland

Prelims

Stephen Thompson vs. Joaquin Buckley

Marina Rodriguez vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Austin Hubbard vs. Alexander Hernandez

Cesar Almeida vs. Ihor Potieria

Early prelims