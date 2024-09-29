Subscribe
UFC 307 video: Countdown to Pereira vs Rountree Jr & Pennington vs Pena

UFC 307 Countdown features Alex Pereira, Khalil Rountree Jr, Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena ahead of their bouts in Salt Lake City, Utah

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 307 Countdown features Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree Jr ahead of their championship main event at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5. The five-round contest pits the light heavyweight champion of Brazil against the No. 8-ranked contender of Los Angeles.

37-year-old two-division UFC champion Pereira (11-2) puts his 205 lbs belt on the line for the third time and targets his fifth straight victory. Riding a five-fight winning streak, 34-year-old Rountree Jr (15-5, 1 NC) makes his first attempt to become champion.

UFC 307 Countdown full episode also previews the championship showdown between Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena. The five-round bout serves as the co-main event.

36-year-old Pennington (16-8) of Colorado Springs makes the first defense of her 135 lbs strap and eyes her seventh win in a row. Stepping inside the Octagon for the first time in over two years, 35-year-old Pena (11-5) of Spokane, Washington looks to get back in the win column and reclaim the title.

