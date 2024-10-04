UFC 307 video: Ceremonial weigh-ins & fighter face-offs

After making it official in the morning, the UFC 307 fighters step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans during the ceremonial weigh-ins. The MMA event features two championship bouts live on PPV from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5.

Atop the fight card, Alex Pereira (11-2) of Brazil defends his light heavyweight title against LA contender Khalil Rountree Jr (15-5, 1 NC). In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington (16-8) of Colorado Springs faces former champion Julianna Pena (11-5) of Spokane, Washington.

Also on the card, a bantamweight bout between former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (32-8) of Brazil and Mario Bautista (14-2) of Winnemucca, Nevada. Ketlen Vieira (14-3) of Brazil and Kayla Harrison (17-1) of Middletown, Ohio clash at women’s bantamweight. Georgian Roman Dolidze (13-3) and Kevin Holland (26-11) of Riverside, California go toe-to-toe at middleweight.

UFC 307 ceremonial weigh-ins time is 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.