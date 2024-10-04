Subscribe
UFC 307 video: Ceremonial weigh-ins & fighter face-offs

UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr ceremonial weigh-ins

By Parviz Iskenderov
After making it official in the morning, the UFC 307 fighters step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans during the ceremonial weigh-ins. The MMA event features two championship bouts live on PPV from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5.

Atop the fight card, Alex Pereira (11-2) of Brazil defends his light heavyweight title against LA contender Khalil Rountree Jr (15-5, 1 NC). In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington (16-8) of Colorado Springs faces former champion Julianna Pena (11-5) of Spokane, Washington.

Also on the card, a bantamweight bout between former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (32-8) of Brazil and Mario Bautista (14-2) of Winnemucca, Nevada. Ketlen Vieira (14-3) of Brazil and Kayla Harrison (17-1) of Middletown, Ohio clash at women’s bantamweight. Georgian Roman Dolidze (13-3) and Kevin Holland (26-11) of Riverside, California go toe-to-toe at middleweight.

UFC 307 ceremonial weigh-ins time is 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

