UFC 306 post-fight press conference video

The fighters battling it out at UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili aka Noche UFC host a post-fight press conference. The MMA event airs live from the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 14.

Atop the UFC 306 PPV, current bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley of Helena, Montana defends his title against top contender Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia. The co-main event is a trillogy fight between current flyweight champion Alexa Grasso of Mexico and former champion Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan.

Also on the card a featherweight bout between Los Angeles’ former title challenger Brian Ortega and Brazilian-born Mexico-based Diego Lopes. As well, a lightweight bout pitting Esteban Ribovics of Argentina against Daniel Zellhuber of Mexico. Plus, a flyweight matchup between Ode Osbourne of Jamaica and Mexico’s Ronaldo Rodriguez.

In attendance at the UFC 306 post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White and some of the athletes featured on the card.