UFC 306 free fight video: Diego Lopes bests Dan Ige after Brian Ortega withdraws

Diego Lopes goes up against Brian Ortega at UFC 306 live from Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 14. The pair squares off in a rescheduled three-round bout at featherweight.

Brazilian-born Lopes (25-6) and Ortega (16-3) of Los Angeles were initially set to battle it out at UFC 303 in June. The contest fell off after the latter withdrew due to illness, and Hawaii’s Dan Ige (18-8) stepped in on a few hours notice.

No. 12-ranked featherweight contender Diego Lopes and No. 14 Dan Ige went head-to-head at 165-pound catchweight. After three rounds, all three scores were 29-28 in favor of Mexico-based 29-year-old.