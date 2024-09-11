UFC 306 fight card, how to watch, start time in U.S., UK, France, Australia & ROW

UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili aka Noche UFC features 10 fights with 2 titles contested on the night live from the Sphere in Las Vegas. This post provides information how to watch the event in the U.S., UK, France, Australia and other countries.

First things first. In addition to insight shared by Dana White on what to expect at the Sphere, here is a quick summary of bouts featured on the Noche UFC card.

In the main event, Sean O’Malley (18-1, 1 NC) of the U.S. makes the second defense of his bantamweight title against No. 1-ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili (17-4) of Georgia. In the co-main event, Mexico’s Alexa Grasso (16-3) defends her flyweight title in the trilogy fight against former champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1) of Kyrgyzstan.

Also the main card, Brazilian-born Mexico-based Diego Lopes (25-6) faces former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (16-3) of the U.S. Plus, Mexico’s Daniel Zellhuber (15-1) meets Esteban Ribovics (13-1) of Argentina at lightweight. In addition, Ode Osbourne (12-7) of Jamaica takes on Mexico’s Ronaldo Rodriguez (17-2) at flyweight.

On the top of prelims, Irene Aldana (15-7) of Mexico and Norma Dumont (11-2) of Brazil clash at bantamweight. Among other bouts, Ignacio Bahamondes (15-5) of Chile goes up against Mexico’s Manuel Torres (15-2) at lightweight. In another Mexico vs Brazil contest, Yazmin Jauregui (11-1) and Ketlen Souza (14-4) square off at strawweight.

As well, Mexico’s Edgar Chairez (11-5) and Joshua Van (10-2) of Myanmar battle it out at flyweight. Kicking off the action, Raul Rosas Jr (9-1) of Mexico and Aoriqileng (25-11) of China go head-to-head at bantamweight.

What time is UFC 306 in the U.S.?

UFC 306 start time in the U.S. is scheduled for September 14 at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

Live stream is available on ESPN+.

What time is UFC 306 in the UK?

UFC 306 start time in the UK is scheduled for September 15 at 3:00 am BST. The preliminary card begins at 12:30 am BST.

Live stream is available on TNT Sports.

What time is UFC 306 in France?

UFC 306 start time in France is scheduled for September 15 at 4:00 am CEST. The preliminary card begins at 1:30 am CEST.

Live stream is available on RMC Sport.

What time is UFC 306 in Australia?

UFC 306 start time in Australia is scheduled for September 15 at 12:00 pm AEST. The preliminary card begins at 9:30 am AEST.

Live stream is available on Kayo.

How to stream UFC 306 in other countries?

MMA fans in other countries can stream the event via local providers, UFC Fight Pass, as well as VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

UFC 306 fight card

The current UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili – O’Malley’s UFC bantamweight title

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko – Grasso’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Ode Osbourne

Prelims