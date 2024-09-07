UFC 306 video: Countdown to O’Malley vs Dvalishvili & Grasso vs Shevchenko 3

UFC 306 Countdown features Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili ahead of their championship main event at Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 7. The contest pits the current 135-pound champion of Helena, Montana against the No. 1-ranked contender of Georgia.

29-year-old O’Malley (18-1, 1 NC) makes the second defense of his belt and targets the fourth win in a row. Riding a 10-fight winning streak, 33-year-old Dvalishvili (17-4) makes his first attempt to become champion.

The full episode also previews the trilogy fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko serving as the card’s co-main event. The bout features Mexico’s reigning flyweight champion up against the former champion of Kyrgyzstan.

The Ultimate Fighter 32 rival team coaches first met in March 2023, when Grasso dethroned Shevchenko via fourth-round submission. Their rematch at Noche UFC last September ended in a split draw.

UFC 306 Countdown premieres on September 7 at 10 am ET / 7 am PT.