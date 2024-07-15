UFC 305 video: What led to Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya championship fight

Dricus du Plessis defends his middleweight title against former champion Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 305. The PPV fight card airs live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET).

South Africa’s Du Plessis (21-2) makes the first defense of the belt he claimed by split decision against common opponent and former champion Sean Strickland in January. Adesanya (24-3) of New Zealand by way of Nigeria steps inside the Octagon for the first time since September 2023, when he lost the strap by unanimous decision against the former titleholder of Anaheim, California.

Today, the promotion hit the stream with a fight marathon featuring the reigning champion and the former titleholder in a series of their previous bouts. The 1.5-hour compilation features the fights of Dricus du Plessis against Strickland, Darren Till and Robert Whittaker. Plus, Israel Adesanya’s clash with Paulo Costa and his revenge on Alex Pereira.

The UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya local date in Australia is Sunday, August 18.