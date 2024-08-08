UFC 305 free fight: Israel Adesanya bests Anderson Silva in main event in Australia

Israel Adesanya is back in action on August 17 (ET), when he faces Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 305 at RAC Arena in Perth. Making his second Octagon appearance in WA and the fourth in the headline-bout in Australia, the former middleweight champion looks to regain the 185-pound title.

Adesanya’s first main event in Australia goes back to February 2019, when he faced Anderson Silva at UFC 234 in Melbourne. The bout was originally slotted to co-headline the show. It was moved to the top spot after the then champion Robert Whittaker was forced to withdraw from his title defense against Kelvin Gastelum due to injury that required an emergency surgery.

The scheduled for three rounds bout between Adesanya and Silva went the full distance. The Nigerian-New Zealand contender at that time defeated the former champion of Brazil by unanimous decision. The scores were 29-28, 30-27 and 30-27.

In his next fight at UFC 305, Israel Adesanya challenges reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis of South Africa. The latter makes the first defense of the belt that he took by split decision against Sean Strickland in January.