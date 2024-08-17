Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 305 post-fight press conference video

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya post-fight press conference

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Following their bouts at UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya, the fighters host a post-fight press conference. The MMA event airs live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET).

On the top of PPV card, South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis defends his middleweight title against Nigerian-born New Zealand former two-time champion Israel Adesanya. In the co-main event, New Zealand flyweight Kai Kara-France of goes up against former title challenger Steve Erceg of Australia.

Also on the card, Dan Hooker of New Zealand takes on Poland’s Mateusz Gamrot at lightweight. Australian Tai Tuivasa and Jairzinho Rozenstruik of Suriname go head-to-head at heavyweight. Plus, Brazilian Carlos Prates meets Li Jingliang of China at welterweight.

In attendance at the UFC 305 post-fight press conference, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ESPN PlusESPN PlusESPN Plus
Vivid SeatsVivid SeatsVivid Seats
DAZNDAZNDAZN
TicketmasterTicketmasterTicketmaster
PrimePrimePrime

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.