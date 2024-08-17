UFC 305 post-fight press conference video

Following their bouts at UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya, the fighters host a post-fight press conference. The MMA event airs live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET).

On the top of PPV card, South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis defends his middleweight title against Nigerian-born New Zealand former two-time champion Israel Adesanya. In the co-main event, New Zealand flyweight Kai Kara-France of goes up against former title challenger Steve Erceg of Australia.

Also on the card, Dan Hooker of New Zealand takes on Poland’s Mateusz Gamrot at lightweight. Australian Tai Tuivasa and Jairzinho Rozenstruik of Suriname go head-to-head at heavyweight. Plus, Brazilian Carlos Prates meets Li Jingliang of China at welterweight.

In attendance at the UFC 305 post-fight press conference, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.