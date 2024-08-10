UFC 305 video: Countdown to Du Plessis vs Adesanya

UFC 305 Countdown features Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya ahead of their highly anticipated clash. The pair squares off in the main event live on PPV from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET).

The five-round contest features current middleweight champion of South Africa, Du Plessis up against Nigerian-born New Zealand former 185-pound titleholder, Adesanya.

UFC 305 Countdown: Du Plessis vs Adesanya provides an insight into the first UFC title fight between two African-born fighters. The episode goes behind the scenes and tells the story of what led to the long-awaited showdown.

The local event date in Australia is Sunday, August 18.