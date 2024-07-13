Subscribe
UFC 304 promo video: Edwards faces Muhammad, Aspinall takes on Blaydes

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 features two title fights live from the UK

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 promo video hit the stream. The fight card features two championship bouts live on PPV from Co-op Live in Manchester, England on July 27. The event marks the promotion’s return to the UK.

In the main event, Jamaica-born welterweight champion Leon Edwards defends his title against old rival Belal Muhammad of Chicago, IL. In the co-main event, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall of England defends his belt in a rematch against Curtis Blaydes of Naperville, IL.

Also on the UFC 304 fight card, Bobby Green of San Bernardino, CA goes up against Paddy Pimblett of England. The pair squares off at lightweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

